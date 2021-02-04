Expanse Trading 153% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Expanse has a market cap of $1.43 million and $20,270.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 153% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,919.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.57 or 0.04408210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00416906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.75 or 0.01188706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.10 or 0.00488141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00409343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00252977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021092 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.