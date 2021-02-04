Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $31.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,004 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,705. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

