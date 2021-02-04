Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb Sells 65,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,435,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,300,650.00.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 147.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $1,669,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $2,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

