Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cormark raised Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.
XTC stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.73. 59,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,814. Exco Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of C$4.72 and a 52-week high of C$10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$421.36 million and a PE ratio of 15.62.
About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
