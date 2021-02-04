Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cormark raised Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

XTC stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.73. 59,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,814. Exco Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of C$4.72 and a 52-week high of C$10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$421.36 million and a PE ratio of 15.62.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

