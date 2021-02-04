Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $140.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.96.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

