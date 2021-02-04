Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 252,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 156,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.56.
About Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
