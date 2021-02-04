Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 252,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 156,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth $48,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

