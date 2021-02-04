Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,758,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,803,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,679,000 after acquiring an additional 92,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.