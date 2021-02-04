Evedo (EVED) Trading Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evedo has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

