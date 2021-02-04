Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 4.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its position in Euronav by 4.6% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,281. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.