Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $12.17 Average PT from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

EURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of Euronav stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. 32,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,281. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Euronav by 1,327.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 432,499 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 54.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,291,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $105,467,000 after purchasing an additional 430,483 shares during the period. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

