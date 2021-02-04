Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher Sells 5,208 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16.

ETSY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.07. 1,715,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 116.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Etsy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

