Ethereum Meta Market Cap Achieves $835,958.58 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $835,958.58 and approximately $10,661.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00066750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.54 or 0.01273748 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00054317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.86 or 0.05779723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

