Ether Kingdoms Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76,521.00 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 187.3% higher against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $17,678.69 and approximately $76,521.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00067114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.75 or 0.01001453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045534 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.04 or 0.04710085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,770,251 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.