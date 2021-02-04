Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the medical research company will earn $5.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.10 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

NYSE TMO opened at $500.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

