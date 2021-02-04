Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.59.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $288.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.07 and its 200-day moving average is $226.03. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

