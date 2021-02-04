Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Northrop Grumman Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.35 EPS.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.58.

NYSE NOC opened at $300.74 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $374.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.78 and a 200-day moving average of $314.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 208.0% during the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 5,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

