Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MarineMax, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for MarineMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $934.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MarineMax by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

