Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

EXK has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.98.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $739.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

