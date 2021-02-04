Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 59,570 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.8% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 191,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 49,260 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

