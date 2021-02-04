Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
CEQP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 59,570 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.8% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 191,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 49,260 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.
About Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.
