Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $804.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company.

EQIX stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $749.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $709.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $746.41.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,296 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Equinix by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

