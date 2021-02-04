Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $90.96

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and traded as low as $88.00. Epwin Group shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 128,337 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.74. The company has a market cap of £127.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00.

Epwin Group Company Profile (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

