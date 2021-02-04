EnXnet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNT) Short Interest Update

EnXnet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EXNT opened at $0.01 on Thursday. EnXnet has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About EnXnet

EnXnet, Inc engages in the exploitation, development, and production of natural gas and petroleum properties. As of March 31, 2019, it had unproved oil and gas properties covering an area of approximately 22,507 acres primarily in the Rocky Mountain region, Colorado. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

