Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

