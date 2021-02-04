Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enterprise Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

