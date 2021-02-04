Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.54 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entergy in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $6.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.69.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.42. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.