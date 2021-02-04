Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ETR traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $96.47. 42,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,187. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Entergy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.