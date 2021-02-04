EnterCoin Trading Up 63.3% This Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 63.3% against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $301,979.16 and approximately $36,707.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.00 or 0.01318747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.88 or 0.05970106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005810 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

