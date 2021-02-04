ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.36

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.36 and last traded at $66.24, with a volume of 9237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XNGSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ENN Energy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

