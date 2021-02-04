Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) versus P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Financial Survey

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Engie Brasil Energia and P10, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 1 1 0 2.50 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 24.86% 36.13% 8.58% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of P10 shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and P10’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.38 billion 2.83 $585.34 million N/A N/A P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats P10 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 10,431.2 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines in the Southeast, Northeast, and North regions of Brazil. In addition, it engages in manufacture, wholesale, retail sale, operation, and maintenance of solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE SA.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, operates as an alternative asset management investment company in the United States. It offers private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

