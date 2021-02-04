Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 298,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

NYSE EPAC traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 231,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

