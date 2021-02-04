Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 298,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
NYSE EPAC traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 231,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
