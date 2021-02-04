Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor Sells 9,121 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 9,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $126,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farshad Ghasripoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 43,776 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $626,434.56.

NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 199,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $3,612,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,969.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 73,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

