Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor Sells 9,121 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 9,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $126,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Farshad Ghasripoor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 13th, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 43,776 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $626,434.56.
NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 199,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.25.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.
