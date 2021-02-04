Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.07

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $5.66. Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 553,066 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16.

About Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

