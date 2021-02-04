Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Up 5%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. 2,086,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,676,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a market cap of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $27,824.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 379,321 shares in the company, valued at $777,608.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $95,507. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energous by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

