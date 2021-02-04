Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have declined in the past six months. Elevated costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic have been hurdle for the company. Such high costs put pressure on the company’s bottom line during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Management highlighted that the pandemic-led rise in costs were mainly driven by efforts to meet elevated demand. Additionally, sales mix shifts and higher interest expenses were a drag. Nonetheless, the company continued to witness growth in its auto care and batteries business segments, which drove the top line in the reported quarter. Moreover distribution gains and higher replenishment volumes boosted organic sales. For fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales to grow in the band of 2-4%. Further, it is on track with measures to boost efficiency, such as streamlining supply chain operations.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Energizer by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

