Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.43 ($11.09).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Enel SpA has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

