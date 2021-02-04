Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDV. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.10.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$28.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.57. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$565.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.0799999 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

