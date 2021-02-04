Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.47% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDV. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.10.
Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$28.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.57. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.
In other Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.
Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.
