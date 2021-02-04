Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Position Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Endava were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 153,744 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 86,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Endava by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVA stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $83.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 277.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

