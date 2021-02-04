Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.51. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.76.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$44.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.06 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.45 billion and a PE ratio of 46.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 330.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total transaction of C$110,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,838,668.90. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

