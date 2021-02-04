Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 248,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

