Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60 to $3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +4% to +8% or $17.456 billion to $18.128 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.27 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 60,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,159. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.