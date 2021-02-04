Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.
Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
