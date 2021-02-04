Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

