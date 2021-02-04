Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $201.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.63 and a 200 day moving average of $203.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

