Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 627,411 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,411 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.15% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.82 million, a P/E ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. Analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.