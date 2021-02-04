Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 15,080 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,506,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,901,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

