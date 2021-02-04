Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201,157 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,477,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

BLD stock opened at $206.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $222.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.12.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

