Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,520 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 166.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

PSTG opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,387,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,596,485 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.