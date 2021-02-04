Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 308 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Hologic by 776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

