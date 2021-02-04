Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.00.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $839.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $827.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $650.69. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.38, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,801,578.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,804 shares of company stock worth $115,165,470. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.