Emerald Advisers LLC Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $238.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $239.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $6.12. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.58.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

