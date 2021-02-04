Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 474,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after purchasing an additional 121,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $10,612,549.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at $43,341,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $141.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.01 and its 200 day moving average is $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.